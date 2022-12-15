December 15, 2022

Phuket Generates Highest Tourism Revenue

2 hours ago TN
Queue at Phuket International Airport terminal

Queue at Phuket International Airport check-in counters. Photo: Hartmann Linge.




BANGKOK, Dec 15 (TNA) – Phuket generated the highest tourism-related revenue among all provinces, at 127.93 billion baht, according to deputy government spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana.

Ms Tipanan said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha initiated the Phuket Sandbox scheme to start country reopening to welcome visitors to the island province. The scheme was successful and expanded to other provinces before the complete country reopening, she said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



