Phuket Generates Highest Tourism Revenue









BANGKOK, Dec 15 (TNA) – Phuket generated the highest tourism-related revenue among all provinces, at 127.93 billion baht, according to deputy government spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana.

Ms Tipanan said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha initiated the Phuket Sandbox scheme to start country reopening to welcome visitors to the island province. The scheme was successful and expanded to other provinces before the complete country reopening, she said.

