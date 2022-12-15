December 15, 2022

Finance Ministry Anticipates Thailand’s Economic Growth in 2023

2 hours ago TN
Buildings in Bangkok

Buildings in Bangkok. Photo: Pexels (Pixabay).




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Finance anticipates that the Thai economy will continue to grow in 2023, thanks to a rebound in the country’s tourism sector.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith expressed his optimism for Thailand’s future growth, stating that the country is still on the road to recovery and is strong enough to weather global uncertainties. He expects the Thai economy to grow 3.4% this year and 3.8% in 2023, with average inflation of 6% this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha rushed to hospital

2 hours ago TN
A sign extolling the virtues of Natural Gas propulsion (NGV) on the side of a bus on BMTA line in Bangkok

NGV prices for all vehicles, except taxis, to rise by 1 baht from Friday

22 hours ago TN
European Commission flags

PM Prayut Holds Talks with High-Level European Executives

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Soldiers injured in Yala grenade, pipe bomb attacks

2 hours ago TN
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha rushed to hospital

2 hours ago TN
Bar girls in Walking Street, Pattaya

Police raid alleged illegal nightclub in Pattaya

2 hours ago TN
Buildings in Bangkok

Finance Ministry Anticipates Thailand’s Economic Growth in 2023

2 hours ago TN
Queue at Phuket International Airport terminal

Phuket Generates Highest Tourism Revenue

2 hours ago TN