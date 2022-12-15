Finance Ministry Anticipates Thailand’s Economic Growth in 2023









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Finance anticipates that the Thai economy will continue to grow in 2023, thanks to a rebound in the country’s tourism sector.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith expressed his optimism for Thailand’s future growth, stating that the country is still on the road to recovery and is strong enough to weather global uncertainties. He expects the Thai economy to grow 3.4% this year and 3.8% in 2023, with average inflation of 6% this year.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





