Police raid alleged illegal nightclub in Pattaya









Police raided what they called an illegal nightclub that was open past the legal time of 2:00 A.M. in Pattaya.

A team from the Banglamung District Office and the Pattaya City Police raided ‘169 Club’ at 3:06 A.M. early this morning (December 15th).

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

