Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha rushed to hospital









Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati fell unconscious yesterday evening, suffering heart related symptoms, as she was training her dog to take part in the Thailand Working Dog Championship in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The princess was immediately rushed to Pak Chong Nana Hospital, according to the Bureau of the Royal Household.

Later, the Princess was flown to Bangkok by helicopter for admission to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

