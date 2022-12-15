December 15, 2022

Soldiers injured in Yala grenade, pipe bomb attacks

2 hours ago TN
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Yaha District in Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




YALA: Four volunteer rangers were wounded when militants attacked a security outpost and a ranger checkpoint with M79 grenades and a pipe bomb, in Bannang Sata district on Wednesday night.

The first attack was aimed at a security outpost on Sukhayang Road near Bannang Sata land office at village Moo 3 in tambon Bannang Sata, and was reported about 7pm, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



