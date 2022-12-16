Pattaya houses, B14m cash seized from Chinese national

Pattaya City sign at night in Banglamung. Photo: song songroov. CC BY 3.0.









CHON BURI: Authorities have seized two luxury houses, cash and other assets in Pattaya worth about 50 million baht from a Chinese national accused of involvement in the illicit drug trade.

Officers from Provincial Police Region 2, immigration and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board on Friday posted forfeiture notices outside the two buildings, in Sirisa 16 housing estate in Bang Lamung district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





