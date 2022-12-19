December 17, 2022

19-year-old Russian basketball player passes away after getting electrocuted by lighting pole in Pattaya

13 hours ago TN
Electrical cables on a utility pole in Thailand

Electrical wires mess on a utility pole in Thailand. Photo: inVICus. CC BY 2.0.




A Russian basketball prodigy raised in Pattaya, Mr. Alexey Sobolev, passed away at the young age of 19 years old after he was electrocuted by a defective lighting pole at a basketball court in the Banglamung district.

Sawang Boriboon rescuers came to Mr. Sobolev’s aide at 10 PM on December 15th when they were notified that the Russian teen passed out after touching a faulty lighting pole.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



