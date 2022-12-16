Phuket Immigration announces results of their recent overstay crackdown









Phuket Immigration recently launched what they called the ‘White Accommodation for Foreigners’ project targeting for ‘Phuket to be Crime Free’. The project mainly focuses on foreigners being properly registered at their accommodation and not on overstay.

The Phuket Immigration Chief Colonel Tanet Sukchai told the Phuket Express. “We are aiming to control foreigners who are staying and living in Phuket to make sure that they are being registered properly to Immigration for their accommodation and not on overstay.”

thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

