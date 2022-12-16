December 17, 2022

Phuket Immigration announces results of their recent overstay crackdown

12 hours ago TN
Toyota police car in Lampang

Royal Thai Police Toyota car. Photo: PA.




Phuket Immigration recently launched what they called the ‘White Accommodation for Foreigners’ project targeting for ‘Phuket to be Crime Free’. The project mainly focuses on foreigners being properly registered at their accommodation and not on overstay.

The Phuket Immigration Chief Colonel Tanet Sukchai told the Phuket Express. “We are aiming to control foreigners who are staying and living in Phuket to make sure that they are being registered properly to Immigration for their accommodation and not on overstay.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Fire damages small part of popular nightclub in Kamala

12 hours ago TN
Queue at Phuket International Airport terminal

Phuket Generates Highest Tourism Revenue

2 days ago TN
Koh Keaw port in Mueang Phuket District

Fire damages ferry at pier in Koh Sirey, Phuket

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Fire damages small part of popular nightclub in Kamala

12 hours ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Licensed vendors allowed to sell cannabis buds, says Thai Public Health Ministry

12 hours ago TN
AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium in Berlin, Germany

AquaDom Bursts: the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium spills 1 million liters of water and 1,500 fish into the street

12 hours ago TN
Buddhists praying at Thai temple

Nationwide Prayers Held for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

12 hours ago TN
Doi Suthep-Pui National Park

Colder weather forecast for most of Thailand for next four days

12 hours ago TN