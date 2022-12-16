Thailand and EU Sign Partnership and Cooperation Agreement

The Flag of Europe is the flag and emblem of the European Union (EU) and Council of Europe (CoE). Image: Ssolbergj.









BANGKOK (NNT) – An agreement between Thailand and the European Union (EU) has been signed to increase bilateral cooperation in social, economic, and security areas.

The Thai-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) was signed on Wednesday (Dec 14) by representatives from both sides. Thailand was represented by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, while the EU was represented by Vice President and High Representative Josep Borrell, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

