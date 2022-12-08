Chinese man arrested in Rayong for 401 days of overstay









Representatives from the Rayong Immigration Office told the Pattaya News that they have arrested Mr. Cao, a Chinese national, 43, at a Chinese restaurant in Pluak Daeng this week. Mr. Cao told officers that he used to work at the restaurant before but this time he came to eat.

He is now at 401 days of overstaying his visa according to Immigration Officers. He was taken to the Pluak Daeng Police Station to face overstaying charges and is waiting to be deported.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

