December 8, 2022

Chinese man arrested in Rayong for 401 days of overstay

6 hours ago TN
ISUZU songthaew in Rayong

Isuzu NKR songthaew in Rayong. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




Representatives from the Rayong Immigration Office told the Pattaya News that they have arrested Mr. Cao, a Chinese national, 43, at a Chinese restaurant in Pluak Daeng this week. Mr. Cao told officers that he used to work at the restaurant before but this time he came to eat.

He is now at 401 days of overstaying his visa according to Immigration Officers. He was taken to the Pluak Daeng Police Station to face overstaying charges and is waiting to be deported.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

View of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Swedish man arrested in Hua Hin for 35 million baht accounting fraud charges from his country

6 hours ago TN
A big Yang Tree in Koh Phangan Island, Thailand

Kuwaiti man arrested on Koh Pha-ngan Island for 16 days of overstay

17 hours ago TN
View of railway through agricultural fields

Three Killed in Car-Train Collision in Hua Hin

18 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Police in St. Petersburg, Russia

Russia and the US exchange basketball player Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout

5 hours ago TN
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

TAT to Hold Celebration Marking Ten Million Tourist Arrivals

5 hours ago TN
Gold shop in Thailand

Gold shop-owner foils robbery, killing one, injuring another in Tak Province

6 hours ago TN
View of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Swedish man arrested in Hua Hin for 35 million baht accounting fraud charges from his country

6 hours ago TN
ISUZU songthaew in Rayong

Chinese man arrested in Rayong for 401 days of overstay

6 hours ago TN