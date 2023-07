Chula Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year

Chulalongkorn University Makes World’s Top 50 Universities for Employment Outcomes and Ranks No.1 in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year by QS World University Rankings 2024. Image: Chulalongkorn University.

Chulalongkorn University has made the world’s top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 221st in the world, up from 244th last year.

Chula’s Faculty of Veterinary Science Ranks 1st in Thailand, TOP 10 in Asia

The QS World University Rankings 2024 is organized by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a well- established university ranking organization. Its latest rankings, released on 28 June 2023, drew in a total of 2,963 universities around the world, which was an increase of 501 institutions from the previous year. This year’s rankings show that Chula has retained its high academic reputation score.

The QS World University Rankings 2024 is based and weighted on nine indicators, namely Academic Reputation (30%), Employer Reputation (15%), Faculty/Student Ratio (10%), Citations Per Faculty (20%) and International Student Ratio (5%) and International Faculty Ratio (5%). Additionally, three indicators have been added this year, including Employment Outcomes (5%), International Research Network (5%),

and Sustainability (5%).

For more information, visit: https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/world-university-rankings/2024

By Chulalongkorn University

