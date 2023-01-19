Thai court orders fugitive businessman’s extradition to China

A Bangkok criminal court on Wednesday ordered Thai authorities to extradite a fugitive businessman to China for allegedly defrauding Chinese investors in Malaysia.

The businessman, Teow Wooi Huat, who had fled Malaysia, was arrested in July 2022 in Thailand’s Songkhla province for alleged money laundering, according to media reports. Two months later, China asked Thailand to extradite him, said deputy national police chief Gen. Surachate Hakparn

The three-judge panel told Teow, who was present via video conference from Bangkok Remand Prison, that China had an extradition treaty with Thailand since March 7, 1999.

“The action conducted by the accused [Teow Wooi Huat] constituted crimes of fraudulently borrowing money from people and cheating via persuading people to invest in a direct sale business,” the court ruled.

“Therefore the court orders the accused to be detained for extradition to China.”

Malaysia had also requested Teow’s extradition, but their request was made Jan. 3, after China’s.

