Two Chinese men wanted for fraud in China have been arrested and face extradition

4 hours ago TN
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Two Chinese men wanted in separate major fraud cases in China have been arrested and face extradition on charges involving about 2 billion baht in combined damages.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phakphumpipat Sajjaphan announced the two arrests, made in Chiang Mai and Nointhaburi, and gave details on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



