Two Chinese men wanted for fraud in China have been arrested and face extradition









Two Chinese men wanted in separate major fraud cases in China have been arrested and face extradition on charges involving about 2 billion baht in combined damages.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phakphumpipat Sajjaphan announced the two arrests, made in Chiang Mai and Nointhaburi, and gave details on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





