Two Chinese men wanted for fraud in China have been arrested and face extradition
Two Chinese men wanted in separate major fraud cases in China have been arrested and face extradition on charges involving about 2 billion baht in combined damages.
Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phakphumpipat Sajjaphan announced the two arrests, made in Chiang Mai and Nointhaburi, and gave details on Tuesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
