Russian Tourists Allegedly Lose Thousands of Dollars Kept in Hotel’s Safe Boxes in Pattaya

3 hours ago TN
Pattaya skyline and beach

Pattaya skyline and beach. Photo: WPPilot.




Two Russian tourists filed police reports in separate cases yesterday, January 8th, claiming their money secured in safe boxes at the same Pattaya hotel had disappeared.

The first victim, Mr. Oleg Gipke, came to report the case at the Pattaya police station at 10 PM. He told the police that he was staying at a hotel in Pattaya and kept his 5,000 dollars in a safe box provided by the hotel.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Night view of Walking Street in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Chief Addresses Viral Brawl on Walking Street in Front of Indian Restaurant and Mujra Club

2 days ago TN
Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi

British Tourist with Possible Mental Health Issue Assisted by Pattaya Officials After Jumping Off Bali Hai Pier

2 days ago TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Police Identify prime Suspect in Murder of British Ex-pat in Pattaya Area

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Koh Poda island in Krabi

Two Foreigners and Captain Survives After Krabi Long-tail Boat Capsizes

3 hours ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

SRT Suspends Nameplate Change for Bang Sue Grand Station

3 hours ago TN
Pattaya skyline and beach

Russian Tourists Allegedly Lose Thousands of Dollars Kept in Hotel’s Safe Boxes in Pattaya

3 hours ago TN
Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Two Chinese men wanted for fraud in China have been arrested and face extradition

4 hours ago TN
Prime Minister of India Narendra Damodardas Modi

Indian PM Narendra Modi Invited to Visit Thailand

4 hours ago TN