SRT Suspends Nameplate Change for Bang Sue Grand Station

3 hours ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: Poonpun2016. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 10 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand has suspended its 33-million-baht project of the nameplate and logo redesign for Bang Sue Grand Station pending an investigation of the fact-finding committee.

The new nameplate will show the new name of the Bang Sue Grand Station, “Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal”.

