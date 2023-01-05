Probe Ordered on Controversial Nameplate of Bang Sue Grand Station

14 hours ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. Photo: Suikotei. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Jan 5 (TNA)– Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob signed an order to form a fact-finding committee to investigate a project to change the nameplate of the Bang Sue Grand Station and the logo of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The committee included representatives from the Council of Engineers, the Engineering Institute of Thailand, the Association of Siamese Architects and the Comptroller General’s Department.

