January 2, 2023

King of Thailand renames Bangkok’s main rail station to ‘Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal’

11 hours ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: Poonpun2016. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has recently signed a contract with Uniq Engineering and Construction (UNIQ) to change the name of Bang Sue Grand Station to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, and to redesign the logo of the SRT, at a total cost of about 33 million baht.

The signing of the contract was reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on December 29th by UNIQ.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



