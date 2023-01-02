January 2, 2023

Holiday traffic accidents in Thailand kill 218 in 4 days

11 hours ago TN
Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima

Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Edogawa. CC BY-SA 3.0.




From Dec 29 to Jan 1, there were 1,664 traffic accidents in which 218 people were killed and 1,647 injured and the southern province of Surat Thani reported the most accidents, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Director-general Boontham Lertsukekasem released the figures for the first four days of the seven-day New Year holiday road safety campaign on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Thai Doctor Urges Thais to Get Covid-19 Booster in Wake of China’s Border Re-opening

11 hours ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

King of Thailand renames Bangkok’s main rail station to ‘Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal’

11 hours ago TN
Thai-Chinese tourist girls group in Pattaya

Tourism Ministry Anticipates Return of Chinese Tourists

11 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya Railway Station, Chon Buri

Motorcyclist Dies After Trying to Beat Train in Pattaya

10 hours ago TN
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Mobile Phone Returned to Kuwaiti Tourist in Phuket after Taxi Driver Angry About Bad Driving Complaint Takes Mobile and Throws it On a Beach

10 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Thai Doctor Urges Thais to Get Covid-19 Booster in Wake of China’s Border Re-opening

11 hours ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

King of Thailand renames Bangkok’s main rail station to ‘Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal’

11 hours ago TN
Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima

Holiday traffic accidents in Thailand kill 218 in 4 days

11 hours ago TN