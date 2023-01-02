Holiday traffic accidents in Thailand kill 218 in 4 days









From Dec 29 to Jan 1, there were 1,664 traffic accidents in which 218 people were killed and 1,647 injured and the southern province of Surat Thani reported the most accidents, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Director-general Boontham Lertsukekasem released the figures for the first four days of the seven-day New Year holiday road safety campaign on Monday.

