Tourism Ministry Anticipates Return of Chinese Tourists









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has been looking forward to the return of Chinese tourists following China’s recent announcement of easing restrictions on international flights.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told China’s official Xinhua news agency on Saturday (31 Dec) that his ministry was “very pleased to learn that China will implement new border control measures from January 8 onward,” adding that this was “long-awaited good news for Thailand”.

In 2019, Chinese tourists accounted for 28% of the nearly 40 million international tourists to the kingdom.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

