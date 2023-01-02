Two suspects in car bomb attack at Narathiwat police apartment arrested









Two men, suspected of involvement in the car bombing of a police apartment building in Thailand’s restive southern province of Narathiwat in November, have been arrested, national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat announced today (Monday).

He said that nine men, including the two in custody, are suspected of involvement in the attack on November 22nd last year. One police officer was killed, 25 other officers and 18 police family members were injured. About 70 apartments were damaged.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





