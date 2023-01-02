January 2, 2023

Two suspects in car bomb attack at Narathiwat police apartment arrested

11 hours ago TN
Thai police inspecting burnt out cars

Thai police inspecting burnt out cars. Photo Police Spokesmen / Facebook.




Two men, suspected of involvement in the car bombing of a police apartment building in Thailand’s restive southern province of Narathiwat in November, have been arrested, national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat announced today (Monday).

He said that nine men, including the two in custody, are suspected of involvement in the attack on November 22nd last year. One police officer was killed, 25 other officers and 18 police family members were injured. About 70 apartments were damaged.

By Thai PBS World

