January 2, 2023

Thai Doctor Urges Thais to Get Covid-19 Booster in Wake of China’s Border Re-opening

11 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Dr. Manoon Leechawengwongs, a Thai pulmonologist from Vichaiyut Hospital, came out on Monday, January 2nd, to suggest that Thai people get a booster jab against Covid-19 in light of China’s borders reopening on January 8th.

Dr. Manoon wrote on his Facebook fan page that China’s lifting of travel restrictions on January 8th, 2023 bodes well for the Thai economy as he expects millions of Chinese tourists will travel to Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

