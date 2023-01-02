January 2, 2023

Mobile Phone Returned to Kuwaiti Tourist in Phuket after Taxi Driver Angry About Bad Driving Complaint Takes Mobile and Throws it On a Beach

10 hours ago TN
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket. Photo: Thế Dũng / Pexels.




A mobile phone was returned to a Kuwaiti tourist in Phuket after a taxi driver had taken the phone left behind by accident and thrown it away on a beach out of anger for a poor driving complaint. 

The Wichit Police told the Phuket Express that yesterday, (January 1st), after midnight Mr. Mohammad Nusair, a Kuwaiti national, filed a report to the Wichit Police. He told police that he forgot his mobile phone in a minivan of a tour company. He asked the minivan driver if the driver took the mobile phone but the driver initially denied the allegations. The driver and his company were not named by Wichit Police.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Phuket International Airport

American man who fell from Phuket Airport later pronounced dead

4 days ago TN
A Family Mart minimart and pharmacy in a backstreet of Patong in Phuket

Pakistani Man Arrested in Patong for 3,270 Days of Overstay

4 days ago TN
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Indian man arrested in Patong for 1,322 days of overstay

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya Railway Station, Chon Buri

Motorcyclist Dies After Trying to Beat Train in Pattaya

10 hours ago TN
Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Mobile Phone Returned to Kuwaiti Tourist in Phuket after Taxi Driver Angry About Bad Driving Complaint Takes Mobile and Throws it On a Beach

10 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Thai Doctor Urges Thais to Get Covid-19 Booster in Wake of China’s Border Re-opening

11 hours ago TN
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, Bangkok

King of Thailand renames Bangkok’s main rail station to ‘Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal’

11 hours ago TN
Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima

Holiday traffic accidents in Thailand kill 218 in 4 days

11 hours ago TN