Motorcyclist Dies After Trying to Beat Train in Pattaya









A 25-year-old man met his demise after getting hit by a train at a railway crossing in Pattaya on Sunday, January 1st.

Pattaya police and Sawang Boriboon emergency responders were notified of a fatal crash that took place at a railway crossing near the Thamma Samakkhi temple in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung district, Chonburi, at 8:30 PM.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





