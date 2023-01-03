Phuket Tourism Industry Sees Major Resurgence









BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket’s tourism industry has experienced a massive rebound after being severely impacted by the global pandemic, attracting over 2.3 million visitors and generating approximately 127 billion baht in revenue during the first ten months of 2022.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, Phuket officials said the so-called “Phuket Sandbox” reopening model for international travelers and the efforts of business owners to adapt and rebuild has allowed the local tourism industry to quickly recover.

