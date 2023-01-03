Phuket Tourism Industry Sees Major Resurgence

15 hours ago TN
Phuket town market

Siam Commercial Bank and shops in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: fitri agung. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket’s tourism industry has experienced a massive rebound after being severely impacted by the global pandemic, attracting over 2.3 million visitors and generating approximately 127 billion baht in revenue during the first ten months of 2022.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, Phuket officials said the so-called “Phuket Sandbox” reopening model for international travelers and the efforts of business owners to adapt and rebuild has allowed the local tourism industry to quickly recover.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand

