Russia deploys for the first time a frigate equipped with hypersonic Zircon missiles

Russia on Wednesday commissioned the first warship equipped with Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, a multi-purpose vessel armed to launch “surgical and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

President Vladimir Putin oversaw the ceremony via videoconference and called the Zircon missiles a “unique weapon” because “no other country has anything comparable.” “I am sure that such a powerful armament will allow us to firmly defend Russia from possible foreign threats. It will help maintain our country’s national interests,” Putin stressed.

“I want to emphasize that we will continue to develop the combat potential of the Armed Forces, producing promising models of weapons and equipment that will protect Russia’s security for decades to come. This is a promising weapon,” the Russian head of state added.

These missiles, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and can evade anti-aircraft defense systems. The missile’s flight speed exceeds Mach 9.

“A ship equipped with Zircon missiles is capable of carrying out powerful and high-precision strikes against the enemy at sea and on land,” Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has detailed. “The unique feature of Zircon hypersonic missiles is their guaranteed ability to evade any existing or future air defense systems,” he added.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov will make a voyage through the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. “The main effort will be focused on countering threats against Russia, jointly maintaining regional peace and stability with friendly countries. Within the exercises and training, the crew will practice the operation of hypersonic weaponry and long-range cruise missiles in various circumstances,” the Kremlin said.

This frigate first joined Russia’s Northern Fleet in 2018 and onboard testing with Zircon missiles began in 2020 and concluded last year, according to RT.

