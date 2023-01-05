Cannabis guide for tourists issued

14 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




The Ministry of Public Health has issued a guide titled “10 Things Tourists Need to Know about Cannabis in Thailand” to improve visitors’ understanding about what they can and cannot do with cannabis in the country.

Thailand is the first Asian country to have decriminalised cannabis, which has led to great interest in cannabis-based products among visitors and people planning to travel to the country, according to Dr Narong Apikulwanit, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

