Cannabis guide for tourists issued









The Ministry of Public Health has issued a guide titled “10 Things Tourists Need to Know about Cannabis in Thailand” to improve visitors’ understanding about what they can and cannot do with cannabis in the country.

Thailand is the first Asian country to have decriminalised cannabis, which has led to great interest in cannabis-based products among visitors and people planning to travel to the country, according to Dr Narong Apikulwanit, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

