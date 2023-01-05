Fire Damages Indian Restaurant in Pattaya

14 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Pattaya firefighters rushed to put out the fire that broke out inside Honest restaurant’s kitchen. The restaurant is located on Pattaya Second Road in the Nongprue subdistrict of Banglamung district, Chonburi, near Walking Street.

The firefighters arrived at the incident scene—a three-storey building—at 8 PM. They cordoned off the road in front of the building to make room for fire trucks. Smoke was seen gushing out from the ground floor of the building where Honest restaurant is located. Relevant authorities sprayed water into the kitchen of the restaurant and were eventually able to put out the fire after 20 minutes.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

