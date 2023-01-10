Indian PM Narendra Modi Invited to Visit Thailand

Prime Minister of India Narendra Damodardas Modi

Prime Minister of India Narendra Damodardas Modi. Photo: Narendra Modi / Government of India.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the kingdom in order to strengthen strategic and trade relations between the two countries.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the invitation was extended during a meeting between Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and India’s new ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh.

Singh expressed his belief that bilateral ties will continue to improve during his tenure due to the close cultural, linguistic and religious ties between the two nations.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand



