Attorney-general files multiple charges against ‘Tuhao’ and others









The attorney-general has pressed multiple charges related to narcotics, organised transnational crime, money-laundering and more against Chinese businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant and 40 others.

Attorney-General Naree Thanthasathian on Thursday ordered the Office of Narcotics Litigation to arraign Mr Chaiyanat and the other suspects at the Bangkok South Criminal Court, his office said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





