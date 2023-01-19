Attorney-general files multiple charges against ‘Tuhao’ and others

January 19, 2023 TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok. Photo: coj.go.th.




The attorney-general has pressed multiple charges related to narcotics, organised transnational crime, money-laundering and more against Chinese businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant and 40 others.

Attorney-General Naree Thanthasathian on Thursday ordered the Office of Narcotics Litigation to arraign Mr Chaiyanat and the other suspects at the Bangkok South Criminal Court, his office said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Asian tourist taking a photo at a Buddhist temple

Tourism Policy Committee Set to Decide on 300 Baht Tourist Entry Fee

January 19, 2023 TN
Thai Police BMW 5 car

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

January 18, 2023 TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Cannabis Bill second reading House meeting collapses again on Wednesday

January 18, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Southwest Pinnacle in Koh Tao

Romanian Diver in Phuket Still Missing for 10 Days, Overall Search Ended

January 19, 2023 TN
Pattaya Police pickup

Robert Beijer, Suspect in Infamous Belgium Brabant Killers Case, Arrested in Pattaya for Alleged Visa Issues

January 19, 2023 TN
Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway

Car Carrying Six Migrant Workers Overturns and Catches Fire in Pattaya

January 19, 2023 TN
Asian tourist taking a photo at a Buddhist temple

Tourism Policy Committee Set to Decide on 300 Baht Tourist Entry Fee

January 19, 2023 TN
SRT Dark Red Line train at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Passenger assistance robots introduced at Bangkok’s main train terminal

January 19, 2023 TN