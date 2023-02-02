Taxi Scams Remain Top Complaint Among Foreign Tourists in Thailand

February 2, 2023 TN
Pink taxi-meter in Bangkok

Pink Toyota Corolla taxi-meter in Bangkok. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A survey, which asked 200 Western tourists in Thailand, found that overpriced taxi services are the top complaint among foreign tourists in Bangkok.

The survey, conducted by the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) during the final quarter of 2022, showed that taxi operators received the lowest satisfaction score of 3.5 out of 5 from tourists.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Police flag

Policemen Who Allegedly Extorted Foreign Tourists, Detained

February 2, 2023 TN
Petrol station in Thailand

Diesel price to fall to B34.50 per litre

February 2, 2023 TN
The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

Court orders arrest of former DSI chief to hear Supreme Court’s verdict

February 2, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Royal Thai Police flag

Policemen Who Allegedly Extorted Foreign Tourists, Detained

February 2, 2023 TN
Pink taxi-meter in Bangkok

Taxi Scams Remain Top Complaint Among Foreign Tourists in Thailand

February 2, 2023 TN
Petrol station in Thailand

Diesel price to fall to B34.50 per litre

February 2, 2023 TN
The Supreme Court of Justice of Thailand

Court orders arrest of former DSI chief to hear Supreme Court’s verdict

February 2, 2023 TN
e-cigarette types

TAT highlights anti-smoking laws in Thailand

February 2, 2023 TN