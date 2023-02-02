Taxi Scams Remain Top Complaint Among Foreign Tourists in Thailand









A survey, which asked 200 Western tourists in Thailand, found that overpriced taxi services are the top complaint among foreign tourists in Bangkok.

The survey, conducted by the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) during the final quarter of 2022, showed that taxi operators received the lowest satisfaction score of 3.5 out of 5 from tourists.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





