Policemen Who Allegedly Extorted Foreign Tourists, Detained

February 2, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police flag

Flag of the Royal Thai Police. Photo: Xiengyod.




BANGKOK, Feb 2 (TNA) – Six policemen, who allegedly extorted Taiwanese and Singaporean tourists at a checkpoint in Bangkok on July 4 have been detained.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda and investigators brought six policemen to seek the approval for the 12-day detention from the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



