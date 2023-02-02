Policemen Who Allegedly Extorted Foreign Tourists, Detained









BANGKOK, Feb 2 (TNA) – Six policemen, who allegedly extorted Taiwanese and Singaporean tourists at a checkpoint in Bangkok on July 4 have been detained.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda and investigators brought six policemen to seek the approval for the 12-day detention from the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

