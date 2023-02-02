Frenchman claiming police ties nabbed for extortion in Bangkok









A French fugitive has been arrested after allegedly claiming close connections with senior police officers to extort money from many expats in Pattaya.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy national police chief, said on Thursday that H. L., 58, was arrested at a condominium on Phahon Yothin Road in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

