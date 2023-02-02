Soldiers Seize Meth Pills After Clash with Drug Smugglers in Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI, Feb 2 (TNA) – Soldiers seized 19 rucksacks after a clash with drug smugglers in the forest in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

An army patrol near the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Dao district spotted about 20 men, carrying sacks from the Myanmar side. They sent those men a signal to stop for a search but they opened fire at officials, leading to a clash, which lasted about 5-10 minutes.

TNA

