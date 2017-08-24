Lamborghini debuts its own smartphone for $2,450

PanARMENIAN.Net – Lamborghini on Tuesday, August 22 debuted an Android smartphone that features “Italian handmade black leather” with a custom Italian leather accompanying phone case, the company said in a blog post.
The specs of the phone include:
– 5.5-inch WQHD, 2560×1440, display
– Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor
– Android Nougat
– 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and up to 128GB of expandable storage
– 20-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera
– 3,250mAh battery
– Dual SIM card support
– Fingerprint scanner
The devise will be available starting from Tuesday in both the UK and UAE and will cost $2,450.
