Lamborghini debuts its own smartphone for $2,450

Lamborghini Android smartphone
PanARMENIAN.Net – Lamborghini on Tuesday, August 22 debuted an Android smartphone that features “Italian handmade black leather” with a custom Italian leather accompanying phone case, the company said in a blog post.

The specs of the phone include:

– 5.5-inch WQHD, 2560×1440, display

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

– Android Nougat

– 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and up to 128GB of expandable storage

– 20-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera

– 3,250mAh battery

– Dual SIM card support

– Fingerprint scanner

The devise will be available starting from Tuesday in both the UK and UAE and will cost $2,450.

Source: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

