Daesh Threatens Spain With New Terrorist Attacks in a Propaganda Video

The terrorist group Daesh (outlawed in Russia) has released a video with threats to carry out new attacks targeting Spain, local media reported Thursday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The video appeared on social media, featuring jihadists speaking in Spanish, the El Pais newspaper said.

The news comes in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Catalonia. On August 17, the cities of Barcelona and Cambrils faced van ramming attacks that killed 15 people and left 130 more injured. Daesh has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International