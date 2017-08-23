Court Decides Not to Take Into Custody Suspect in Terrorist Attacks in Spain

A Spanish court has decided not to take into custody one of the main suspects in the Catalonia terrorist attacks.

MADRID (Sputnik) — A Spanish court has decided not to take into custody one of the main suspects in the terrorist attacks in Catalonia on August 17, Spanish media reported Tuesday.

The judge decided not to take into custody and release on bail Mohamed Aallaa, another suspect named Salah El Karib will be detained for another 72 hours at the request of the national court until further action is taken. Two other suspects — Driss Oukabir and Mohamed Chemlal — were placed under arrest by a court decision, El Pais newspaper reported.

