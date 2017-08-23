Physicians find dengue vaccine more effective against repeat infection

BANGKOK, 23 August 2017 (NNT) – Physicians have assured that the dengue fever vaccine is up to 81 percent effective at preventing repeat infections.

Chairman of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of Thailand (PIDST) Dr Tawee Chotpitayasunondh indicated studies on the effectiveness of vaccines against 4 strains of dengue fever found that they were up to 81.9 percent effective for those who had already experienced the illness before while being only 52.5 percent effective for people who had never fallen victim to the virus. He explained that the results were likely due to the fact that vaccine is comprised partially of Yellow Fever and not purely the dengue causing virus.

