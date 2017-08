The cabinet has approved a budget of 2.6 billion baht for the construction of an elevated four-kilometre dual rail tracks over part of the Nakhon Ratchasima township, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

The 4km tracks is part of the 132km Jira-Khon Kaen dual rail track project.

Gen Prayut said to the media after a cabinet meeting at the Suranaree University of Technology in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS