Court upholds life sentences for 2014 grenade attack

The Supreme Court has upheld life sentences for four people for firing a grenade at a demonstration against the Yingluck Shinawatra government on Ratchadamri Road, Bangkok, in 2014, killing three people and injuring 21 others.

The ruling was announced at the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Tuesday. The court rejected the final appeals of Taweechai Wichakham, 42, Soonthorn Phiphuannok, 52, Somsri Marit, 43, and red-shirt demonstrator Chatchawal Prabbamrung, 48.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS