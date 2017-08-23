Typhoon Hato Batters Hong Kong, Streets Flooded, Flights Cancelled, Trading Halted

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm, slammed into Hong Kong on Wednesday lashing the Asian financial hub with destructive winds and waves which uprooted trees, flooded streets and forced most businesses to close.

More than 400 flights were cancelled, financial markets suspended and schools closed as Hato bore down on the city, the first category 10 storm to hit Hong Kong since typhoon Vicente in 2012.

Many skyscrapers in the heart of the financial centre were empty and in darkness as the city’s workers stayed at home and hunkered through the storm, Reuters reported.

Hato churned up Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbor and triggered large swells and massive waves on some of the city’s most popular beaches, with serious flooding in low-lying areas.

In residential districts like Heng Fa Chuen on densely populated Hong Kong Island, massive waves smashed against the sides of oceanfront buildings and surged over a promenade, swamping vehicles parked nearby.

Construction cranes swayed precipitously from the tops of skyscrapers, trees toppled and residents deployed canoes to get around on some streets.

“I’ve never seen one like this,” said Garrett Quigley, a longtime resident of Lantau island to the west of the city.

“Cars are half submerged and roads are impassable with flooding and huge trees down. It’s crazy.”

Maximum winds near Hato’s centre were recorded at a destructive 155 kmh.

