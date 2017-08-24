BMTA opens auction process for NGV buses

BANGKOK, 24 August 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has begun accepting applications to join an auction for the acquisition of 489 NGV buses, noting that Beslin Group can still apply despite its blacklisting from a prior project.

BMTA President Nuttachat Jarujinda said a recent a meeting of the authority’s board agreed to set the mean price for the auction at 3.387 billion baht. The figure is the same that allowed Beslin Group to win during a previous auction, but the company ultimately was blacklisted from the bid.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand