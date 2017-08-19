EU Council Does Not Plan to Hold Emergency Meeting after Barcelona Attack

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The European Union Council has no plans for calling an emergency meeting of the justice and home affairs ministers in connection with the recent attack in Barcelona, an EU source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The source pointed out that the convening of the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council was the prerogative of the country that holds chairmanship in the Council of the European Union.

The presidency of the council rotates among the EU member states every six months. Since July 31, Estonia chairs the council, Sputnik reported.

On Thursday and early Friday, Barcelona and Cambrils faced two van ramming attacks, which have killed 14 people and left over 130 more injured. Four suspects have been arrested.

The Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack.

Tasnim News Agency