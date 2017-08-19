Saturday, August 19, 2017
Retired teacher found dead in a car in a temple’s pond

A 65-year old retired teacher who was reported by her relatives to have gone missing since Thursday night (Aug 17) after attending a funeral rite at a temple in Prachin Buri province has been found dead in her car in the temple’s pond.

Relatives of Mrs Wasana Chankayan, a former teacher at Prachin Buri technical college, posted an announcement in Facebook page, saying the retiree did not return home after attending a religious rite at Wat Chaeng in Muang district and could not be contacted.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

