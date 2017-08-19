Saturday, August 19, 2017
Tourism rakes in one trillion baht in first 7 months

Russian female tourists in Pattaya
BANGKOK, 19th August 2017 (NNT) – The tourism industry generated over one trillion baht for Thailand in the first seven months of 2017.

Pongpanu Svetarundra, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has announced that in the month of July alone, Thailand welcomed more than three million foreign tourists, accounting for a 4.81% increase compared to the same period last year, and generating up to 150 billion baht. Most of the tourists came from East Asia, Europe, and South Asia.

TN
