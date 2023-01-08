China reopens its borders after almost three years of strict ‘zero covid’ policy

China has downgraded the covid category from level A to B, thus marking in practice the end of the ‘zero covid’ policy









China has reopened this Sunday to the rest of the world after almost three years of border closures by officially downgrading the covid category from level A to B, thus marking in practice the end of the ‘zero covid’ policy.

This change, from the level of maximum danger and for whose containment the most severe measures are required to one that provides for a more lax control, allows travelers entering the Asian giant from Sunday to do so without the mandatory quarantine imposed since March 2020.

This new situation comes just one day after the start of the 40-day period known as in Chinese as “Chunyun”, the world’s largest annual migration, which happens every year during the Lunar New Year, which in this 2023 will fall between January 21 and 27, and is expected to bring tens of thousands of overseas Chinese citizens back to the country.

The first flight to take advantage of the paradigm shift was China Airlines’ CZ312 linking the Canadian city of Toronto with Guangzhou.

Not only those arriving in the country by air are benefiting from the paradigm shift in China’s anti-pandemic policy.

Land border crossings have also witnessed since Sunday the flow of people who have taken advantage of the end of quarantines to enter the Asian giant.

Likewise, tens of thousands of Hong Kongers and Macau citizens took advantage of the reopening of borders to enter China through the different methods available to them, whether by sea, land or air.

The downgrading for covid in China includes measures such as voluntary PCR testing on domestic soil, classified diagnostics and disease treatment according to disease severity.

In addition, covid will be removed from the management of infectious diseases requiring quarantine in accordance with the Asian country’s legislation.

-Thailand News (TN)

