Thai Business Operators Submit Complaints Against New Tourist Covid-19 Vaccine Entry Requirements









Tourism-related business operators in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi have petitioned relevant authorities to review new tourist requirements, saying it will bring many complications and hinder the country’s recovering tourism sector.

Nine organizations jointly signed a petition on January 6th, addressing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Public Heath Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, and Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Yuthasak Supasorn to alter requirements for tourists traveling to Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

