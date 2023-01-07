Thailand Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation Authority Releases to Airlines New Entry Requirements Effective From January 9th









Thailand has released new entry requirements this weekend to airlines, as originally stated as being proposed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul earlier this week.

It was originally believed that the Thai Cabinet would debate the proposals next week, however, it now appears the new entry requirements have gone directly through the Ministry of Transport and CAAT, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to be sent to airlines, to take effect as soon as possible. Multiple foreign airlines have reportedly already confirmed the new order. TPN is also reaching out to the Tourism Authority of Thailand for further clarification.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

