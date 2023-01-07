Indian Man Allegedly Attacks Another Indian Man in Ao Nang, Krabi

6 hours ago TN
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi. Photo: kallerna. CC BY-SA 3.0.




An Indian man allegedly attacked another Indian man in front of an Indian restaurant in Ao Nang, Krabi.

A video clip of the Indian man attacking another Indian man had gone viral on social media yesterday (January 5th).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao

Heavy rain and strong wave warnings for Southern Thailand

2 days ago TN
Coral in Thailand

Coral Damaged by Boats and Tourist Divers at Phi Phi National Park in Krabi

3 days ago TN
Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park

Search for missing HTMS Sukhothai crew turns to Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine Park

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Lufthansa Airbus A380 at Frankfurt airport, Germany

Thailand Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation Authority Releases to Airlines New Entry Requirements Effective From January 9th

6 hours ago TN
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Indian Man Allegedly Attacks Another Indian Man in Ao Nang, Krabi

6 hours ago TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Police Identify prime Suspect in Murder of British Ex-pat in Pattaya Area

7 hours ago TN
BlackPink

Two musical events expected to snarl up Bangkok traffic this weekend

7 hours ago TN
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma chills in Bangkok

7 hours ago TN