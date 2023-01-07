Police Identify prime Suspect in Murder of British Ex-pat in Pattaya Area

Thai Police have identified a prime suspect in the murder of a British Ex-pat in Pattaya area.









CCTV footage of the incident has been revealed to the media. The victim, Mr. N. L. R., 70, who was driving on a motorbike home, appeared to be seen on the video trying to escape after he was being chasing by a white vehicle with various equipment tied to the roof.

The suspect chased the victim on the Sukhumvit Road (Bang Na – Trat) into Soi Chaiyapruek for about 1.88 kilometers. The white vehicle can then be seen on the CCTV video stopping suddenly in front of the motorbike driven by Mr. R. before the driver emerged and opened fire at the unarmed victim, who was attempting to flee.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

