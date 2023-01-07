Police Identify prime Suspect in Murder of British Ex-pat in Pattaya Area

7 hours ago TN

Thai Police have identified a prime suspect in the murder of a British Ex-pat in Pattaya area.

Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri province. Photo: rayhol.




CCTV footage of the incident has been revealed to the media. The victim, Mr. N. L. R., 70, who was driving on a motorbike home, appeared to be seen on the video trying to escape after he was being chasing by a white vehicle with various equipment tied to the roof.

The suspect chased the victim on the Sukhumvit Road (Bang Na – Trat) into Soi Chaiyapruek for about 1.88 kilometers. The white vehicle can then be seen on the CCTV video stopping suddenly in front of the motorbike driven by Mr. R. before the driver emerged and opened fire at the unarmed victim, who was attempting to flee.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Police pickup

70-year-old British Ex-pat Shot Dead in Pattaya

1 day ago TN
Bangkok's BMA Volvo FM 6x4 fire truck

Fire Guts Auto Painting Plant in Bang Lamung

1 day ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire Damages Indian Restaurant in Pattaya

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Lufthansa Airbus A380 at Frankfurt airport, Germany

Thailand Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation Authority Releases to Airlines New Entry Requirements Effective From January 9th

6 hours ago TN
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Indian Man Allegedly Attacks Another Indian Man in Ao Nang, Krabi

6 hours ago TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Police Identify prime Suspect in Murder of British Ex-pat in Pattaya Area

7 hours ago TN
BlackPink

Two musical events expected to snarl up Bangkok traffic this weekend

7 hours ago TN
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma chills in Bangkok

7 hours ago TN