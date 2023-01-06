Thailand’s Proposal for Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Proof Angers and Panics International Travelers

Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.









A proposal made by multiple Thai agencies to require proof of at least two Covid-19 vaccine shots in the wake of the return of Chinese tourists next week has caused anger, frustration, and panic amongst many would-be travelers to Thailand.

The proposal also includes a further policy to require proof of insurance for any traveler coming from a nation requiring a Covid-19 test to return home, which would also include India who recently enacted this rule for travelers coming from Thailand and several other countries.

