Thailand’s Proposal for Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Proof Angers and Panics International Travelers
A proposal made by multiple Thai agencies to require proof of at least two Covid-19 vaccine shots in the wake of the return of Chinese tourists next week has caused anger, frustration, and panic amongst many would-be travelers to Thailand.
The proposal also includes a further policy to require proof of insurance for any traveler coming from a nation requiring a Covid-19 test to return home, which would also include India who recently enacted this rule for travelers coming from Thailand and several other countries.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
